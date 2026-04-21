FRSC Intercepts ‘Dangerously’ Overloaded Vehicle In Bauchi

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The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), zone 12, Bauchi, has intercepted a dangerously overloaded vehicle conveying passengers seated on top of piled goods, along the Bauchi–Kari route, in the Darazo Unit Command.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Osondu Ohaeri, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ohaeri who described the action as a reckless endangerment of human lives, also said that the vehicle was in blatant violation of safety regulations.

He said that the development represented a grave safety breach, as the passengers were completely exposed to fatal risks in the event of a crash, sudden braking or loss of control.

According to him, overloading goes beyond a mere traffic offence and constitutes a life-threatening decision with potential fatal consequences.

”Overloading compromises vehicle stability, increases stopping distance, and puts both passengers and other road users in grave danger.”

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The CPEO stressed that such practices significantly heightened the risk of road crashes and fatalities, warning that no journey was worth the loss of human life.

He urged drivers and vehicle owners to strictly comply with prescribed loading limits, insisting that human beings must never be treated as cargo under any circumstances.

Ohaeri reaffirmed the corps’ resolve to intensify enforcement against traffic violations and ensure the safety of all road users nationwide.