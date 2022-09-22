Good News For Nigerian E-Commerce As Flutterwave Enables Google Pay For Merchants

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Fintech giant, Flutterwave, has announced that it has enabled Google Pay, as a payment method on its platform for its merchants and their customers.

Google Pay is a mobile payment platform developed by the American tech giant, Google to support in-app, online, and in-person contactless payment. It is currently available in 46 countries.

Google Pay will now be available on Flutterwave as an additional payment option for merchants to offer their customers during checkout.

According to Flutterwave CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, the introduction of Google Pay will bring in more international customers and increase success rates for its merchants.

“The continued and rapid growth of Flutterwave is due to our commitment to building a platform with simplified payments for everyone. The GooglePay payment option will attract more international customers and increase the current success rates for businesses on Flutterwave.

“Integrating with Google pay will allow users across the globe to participate in the booming e-commerce ecosystem in Africa. It will enable us to further fulfil our promise of creating endless possibilities for all”, he said.

Merchants on Flutterwave have to manually opt-in on their dashboards in order to receive payments via Google Pay.

Flutterwave is a Nigerian fintech company that provides a payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers across Africa.