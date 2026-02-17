Gov Idris Mourns 14 Wedding Guest In Kebbi Boat Crash

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kebbi State Government has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic boat accident in Yauri Local Government Area that claimed the lives of 14 people, mostly women, shortly after a wedding ceremony.

Governor Nasir Idris, popularly known as Kauran Gwandu, commiserated with the bereaved families, the Yauri Emirate and residents of the area, describing the incident as a painful tragedy that has thrown the state into mourning.

The accident occurred at Gumbi village in Yauri LGA. The victims were among a large group that had escorted a bride to her husband’s home in Gwarzo village, Ngaski Local Government Area. The boat conveying them back reportedly capsized mid-journey.

Represented by the Yauri Local Government Chairman, Abubakar Shu’aibu, at the funeral prayers, the governor urged the affected families and communities to remain steadfast and accept the incident as the will of Almighty Allah.

“I appeal to you to accept this incident in good faith, bearing in mind that nothing happens without the knowledge of our Creator,” Idris said.

“God does what He wants at the time He wants, and nobody has the right to question Him.”

Providing details of the crash, Shu’aibu explained that the victims were returning from the wedding escort when the overloaded boat overturned, throwing passengers into the river.

“Over 100 people were on the boat when the accident occurred. Sadly, 14 people 13 women and a child lost their lives,” he said.

He added that the deceased had been buried in accordance with Islamic rites, with prayers offered for the repose of their souls.

“We pray Allah (SWT) to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdaus. May He also grant the families and the entire Yauri Emirate the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

The tragedy has once again highlighted recurring boat accidents in riverine communities of Kebbi State, where water transportation remains a major means of travel, particularly during social and economic activities.

The state government reiterated its sympathy with the people of Yauri and assured them of its support as they mourn one of the deadliest boat mishaps recorded in the area in recent times.