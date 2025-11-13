Group Sensitizes Rivers Students On Protecting The Environment

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A group, Hope for Tomorrow Initiative (HOFTI Centre), has taken a significant step towards promoting environmental awareness among young people in Rivers State, Nigeria.

The organization recently sensitized students of Government Comprehensive Secondary School Obite in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Rivers State, on the pressing issues of climate change and environmental degradation.

The event, supported by the Global Greengrants Fund (GGF), aimed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and motivation to become environmental stewards in their communities.

Dr. Prince Eze, Coordinator of HOFTI Centre, emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about climate change, stating, “We’re even more worried about the younger generation because if things are not being done, they will not have any environment to call their own”.

The programme featured discussions on climate change mitigation, simple ways to keep the environment clean, and the importance of community involvement in environmental conservation. Students were encouraged to take ownership of their environment and become agents of change.

Also, Dr. Ogechi Cookey, an environmental justice advocate, emphasized the connection between climate change and the activities of the oil and gas industry in the Niger Delta.

She noted that gas flaring and other industrial activities have led to a rise in respiratory diseases, skin rashes, and other health problems in the region.

“Climate change is connected to the activities of the oil and gas industry,” Dr. Cookey said. “The emission of greenhouse gases from gas flaring and other industrial activities is causing climate change, which in turn is affecting the health of people in the Niger Delta.”

The programme also highlighted the impact of climate change on life expectancy in the Niger Delta.

According to Dr. Cookey, the average life expectancy in the region is between 40-45 years, which is significantly lower than the national average.

While, Comrade Felix Dinkpa, a staff member of Government Comprehensive Secondary School Obite, praised HOFTI Centre for their efforts to raise awareness about climate change.

“I’m very glad they have educated the students and established an environmental club,” he said. “If all schools in the region have this knowledge, our environment will be a better and safer place.”

The students who participated in the programme expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to learn about climate change and its impact on their community.

Promise Precious, a senior secondary school student, said, “I learnt that environment is the place where we live and also learnt about climate change and its causes.”

The programme concluded with the establishment of an environmental club at the school, which will provide students with a platform to engage in environmental activities and promote sustainability in their community.