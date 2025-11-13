FCCPC Sets January 5 Deadline For Compliance With Digital Lending Regulations

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has set Monday, 5 January 2026, as the deadline for full compliance with the Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

The Regulations came into effect on 21 July 2025 under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

It aims to promote fairness, transparency, and accountability across Nigeria’s growing digital lending market.

To support operators in meeting the required standards, the Commission has issued an additional instrument, the Guidelines on the Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, made under Sections 17 and 163 of the FCCPA.

The document provides practical direction for lenders and intermediaries, explains the documentation required, and introduces updated Forms 1 and 3 based on feedback received from stakeholders.

The FCCPC said applicants with pending submissions may provide any additional information required under the new Guidelines without waiting for a formal request. The Commission said it will continue to process applications promptly and maintain a transparent review process.

Advertisement

The Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, stressed the importance of meeting this timeline.

He explained that “full compliance is not only a legal requirement but an important step in protecting consumers and ensuring that the sector continues to grow in a fair and responsible manner.

“Operators have had ample time to adjust to the Regulations and the additional guidance now provided. We expect all obligations to be met before the deadline.”

All affected operators, including lending platforms, service partners, and intermediaries, have been directed to complete their compliance obligations by 5 January 2026.

“Enforcement will begin immediately after the deadline. Measures may include restricting non-compliant entities from operating, directing partners or platforms to cease dealing with them, and applying other sanctions permitted under the law.

Advertisement

The FCCPC said it is committed to promoting responsible digital lending practices that protect consumers and support confidence in the financial technology sector.