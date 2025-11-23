Harden Sets NBA Record Against Charlotte Hornets

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

James Harden scored a franchise-record 55 points as the Los Angeles Clippers ended a three-game losing streak by defeating Charlotte Hornets 131-116 in the NBA.

Harden made 10 of 16 shots from 3-point range and was 17 of 26 overall from the field, while going 11 of 14 on free throws.

The 36-year-old made 12 of 17 shots from the field in the first half while ringing up 35 points, then drained a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the third quarter. His first-half total marked the most for any NBA player this season.

The Clippers led 62-57 at the break, boosted by 53.5% shooting from the field. Harden had 10 of the Clippers’ first 18 points and 27 of the team’s 38 first-quarter points. Ivica Zubac added 18 points with nine rebounds, Brook Lopez had 11 points off the bench and John Collins finished with 10 points.

Kon Knueppel scored 26 points for the Hornets, who are on a season-worst five-game losing streak. Charlotte had Brandon Miller on the court for the first time since Oct. 22 and he provided 21 points in a starting role.

Miles Bridges had 19 points, while LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton each ended with 18. Ball was in action for just the third time since Nov. 1.

Pistons 129, Bucks 116

Cade Cunningham recorded 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and Detroit won its 12th consecutive game with a victory over host Milwaukee.

Jalen Duren scored 19 points and Tobias Harris added 18 as the Pistons halted a 13-game skid against the Bucks. It marked just the second time in the last 27 meetings that Detroit beat Milwaukee.

Duncan Robinson had 15 points on five 3-pointers and Jaden Ivey scored 10 points off the bench for the Pistons, who have won 14 of their first 16 games this season.

Ryan Rollins had 24 points and seven assists and Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who lost their fourth straight game. Star Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) missed his second straight contest.

Magic 133, Knicks 121

Franz Wagner scored a season-high 37 points, and Orlando used a big fourth-quarter run to close out a 3-0 homestand with a defeat of New York.

Orlando scored 13 unanswered in a span of less than two minutes in the final period, part of a larger 20-6 run that gave the Magic an 18-point lead. Jalen Suggs surpassed his previous season high of 23 points on Thursday with 26 points.

Desmond Bane scored 27 and accounted for three of Orlando’s 13 made 3-pointers on 33 attempts.

Jalen Brunson buoyed New York with 33 points and a game-high 11 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half, with much of his work coming at the foul line, going 10-of-11 at the charity stripe.

Kings 128, Nuggets 123

Russell Westbrook scored 21 points, including two late buckets, Dennis Schroder also had 21 and visiting Sacramento beat Denver, ending an eight-game losing streak.

Keegan Murray scored 19 points in his second game back from injury. DeMar DeRozan scored 17 points, including five in the final 12 seconds for Sacramento. Zach LaVine added 15 points and Malik Monk 12 for the Kings, who took the last of three games against Denver this season.

Nikola Jokic had 44 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 23 points, Cameron Johnson had 20 and Peyton Watson finished with 15 for the Nuggets, who played without Aaron Gordon due to a right hamstring injury suffered in Friday night’s win in Houston.

Hawks 115, Pelicans 98

Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 30 points and Vit Krejci added 21 points on seven 3-pointers off the bench as Atlanta handed host New Orleans its ninth straight loss.

Jalen Johnson had a near-triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Dyson Daniels recorded 14 points and eight rebounds and Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 10 points as the Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak.

Grizzlies 102, Mavericks 96

Santi Aldama had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Cam Spencer came off the bench to add 17 points and five assists as Memphis defeated Dallas to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Zach Edey contributed his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 15 rebounds and Vince Williams Jr., forced into a point guard role because of multiple Memphis injuries at the position, added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Mavericks and Brandon Williams added 18. P.J. Washington contributed 15 points and eight boards.

Bulls 121, Wizards 120

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Josh Giddey contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as host Chicago rallied to defeat skidding Washington.

Washington led for 42 minutes but relinquished the advantage down the stretch en route to its 14th straight loss. Corey Kispert and reserve Cam Whitmore paced the Wizards with 20 points apiece.

Tre Jones (10 points off the bench) swished a pair of free throws with 34 seconds left to take the Bulls from a one-point deficit to a one-point lead and provide the final margin. Jones’ pressure on Washington’s final possession helped force Kyshawn George into a turnover that sealed the game.