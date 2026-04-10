Hezbollah Chief Warns Lebanon Against Concessions Ahead Of Israel Talks

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Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has called on the Lebanese government to avoid what he described as “free concessions” to Israel, as both countries prepare to enter negotiations in Washington next week.

In a written message aired on the group’s Al-Manar television network, Qassem said Lebanon must take a firm stance in the upcoming talks.

“We will not accept a return to the previous situation, and we call on officials to stop offering free concessions,” he stated.

Qassem also condemned recent Israeli military actions, referring to what he described as “bloody criminality” following strikes on Wednesday. Lebanese authorities said the attacks killed more than 300 people.

His remarks come a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel was ready to begin negotiations with Lebanon “as soon as possible.”

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According to Netanyahu, the proposed talks would focus on disarming Hezbollah and working toward a broader peace agreement between the two countries.

The planned negotiations mark a potentially significant diplomatic development, although tensions remain high following recent violence and longstanding hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.