ADC Will Bar Aspirants Above 55 From Elections, Says Nafiu Gombe

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The factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Nafiu Gombe, has declared that aspirants above the age of 55 will no longer be allowed to contest for elective positions under its platform.

Gombe disclosed this during an interview with BBC Hausa, describing the move as part of a broader effort to reposition the party and prioritise generational change in Nigeria’s political landscape.

According to him, the directive is targeted particularly at the party’s presidential primaries, effectively shutting out older politicians from seeking its ticket ahead of the next general elections.

He said the decision was driven by the need to create opportunities for younger Nigerians to actively participate in governance and leadership.

“Under my leadership, anyone above the age of 55 will not be eligible to contest for office under the ADC. We are giving the youth their rightful chance to lead,” Gombe said.

“It is time to show these elders, some of whom are between 75 and 90 years old, that the era of the youth has arrived,” he added.

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The development is expected to affect several high-profile politicians, particularly recent defectors who may have been eyeing the party’s presidential ticket for 2027.

The announcement also comes against the backdrop of a lingering leadership crisis within the ADC, with Gombe leading a faction that continues to challenge the legitimacy and tenure of former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu.

During the interview, Gombe maintained that some individuals parading themselves as party leaders are not recognised members of the ADC, citing violations of the party’s constitutional provisions.

“Article 9 of our constitution clearly outlines the procedure for becoming a registered member of the ADC. One cannot simply receive a membership card at an event and be declared a leader. Such an act is a direct violation of our constitutional process. Officially, these individuals are not members of our party because they did not follow due process,” he said.

He also clarified his presence at the July 2, 2025 event where the party unveiled an interim leadership led by former Senate President David Mark and ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola, insisting that his attendance did not amount to endorsement.

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“I attended the event, but not with the intention of endorsing David Mark as our leader. My purpose was to support those adopting the ADC as the platform they would join to challenge the current administration,” he explained.

Gombe further dismissed reports of a meeting with former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, stating that he was neither part of the engagement nor bound to honour such invitations.

“Regarding the meeting hosted by Kwankwaso, he invited David Mark, Musa Ungoggo, and others to his home. However, any membership card signed by David Mark is illegal, as David Mark himself is not a recognised leader under our statutes,” he said.

“As the legitimate leader of the ADC, I am currently overseeing our preparations for the upcoming elections. Given the weight of this responsibility, I am not a person who can simply be summoned to a private residence on a whim,” he added.

The factional chairman also alleged that he had been disrespected by some party members, who referred to him as a ‘small boy’ and a ‘son of nobody’.

He further claimed that the courts had already ruled on the leadership dispute, stating that an appeal filed by the opposing faction was dismissed, with a N2 million fine imposed.

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“The judiciary has already spoken. They appealed the case, but the court dismissed their appeal and fined them N2m. Furthermore, the court directed INEC to remove their names and cease all communication with them regarding party affairs.

“If they truly want peace within the party, they must go back and register through the proper legal channels,” he said.