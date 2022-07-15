I Went To Ango Abdullahi’s Home To Get His Blessings, Fatherly Advice – Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has begun a tour of some states in Northern Nigeria with a notable visit to the Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Ango Abdullahi, on Friday in Kaduna State.

He also visited the hometown of his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, in Kaduna.

Obi has seen increased popularity on social media with many touting him as the Third Force to displace both the Peoples Democratic Party and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He had defected from the PDP three days to the party’s presidential primary to the Labour Party, where he was immediately adopted as the presidential candidate.

Speaking to journalists at the residence of Abdullahi, Obi said, “I came to get blessings and fatherly advise as well as discuss some political issues with the elder statesman.

“This is in view of his position especially in the north and his persistent agitation for good democratic leadership in the country.”

The former Anambra State Governor said the discussion centred on how to turn around the country into production from the current parlous trend.

“Because right now the country is not productive, Nigerians are in hunger, they are jobless and are looking for a new life. Despite the vast and abundant farmlands in the north, Nigerians are still hungry as we continue to depend on oil, thereby abandoning one of the most important natural resources,” he said.

The former Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, argued that, “We must come together and make Nigeria a new nation, a productive nation that can work well for all of us.”

He said his consultation in the north is in view of the vast nature of the northern part of the country and its huge population, which can tilt the direction of any election to great effect.

He said it became necessary to engage stakeholders and build a strong and cohesive force for victory.

He however advised Nigerians to think wisely before choosing their leaders in 2023.