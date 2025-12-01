Insecurity: Northern Govs, Monarchs Seek Six-Month Suspension Of Mining Activities

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Northern governors and traditional rulers on Monday called for the suspension of mining activities across the region for six months, blaming illegal mining for worsening insecurity in many states.

The resolution was contained in a communiqué issued after a joint meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

The meeting, chaired by the Governor of Gombe State and NSGF Chairman, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, had in attendance the 19 northern governors and chairmen of the 19 states’ traditional councils.

The Forum expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in parts of the North, including the killings and abductions recently recorded in Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano states, as well as renewed Boko Haram attacks in Borno and Yobe.

“The Forum extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the governments and good people of the affected states,” the communiqué said, noting that the attacks on schoolchildren and other citizens had become “unacceptable tragedies” that required urgent collective action.

Advertisement

It commended President Bola Tinubu for what it described as the Federal Government’s “firm response” to recent abductions and insurgency threats, especially the rescue of some abducted pupils. The governors also saluted security agencies for their sacrifices on the frontlines.

“We resolved to renew our support for every step taken by the President and Commander-in-Chief to take the fight to insurgents’ enclaves in order to end the criminality,” the Forum stated.

A major highlight of the meeting was the North’s renewed push for the establishment of state police, with governors and traditional rulers insisting that decentralised policing had become inevitable.

“The Forum reaffirms its wholehearted support and commitment to the establishment of state police,” the communiqué added, urging federal and state lawmakers from the region to “expedite action for its actualisation.”

On illegal mining, the governors said criminal mining networks were fuelling violence and providing resources for armed groups.

Advertisement

As a corrective measure, they asked President Tinubu to direct the Minister of Solid Minerals to impose a six-month suspension of mining activities in order to allow for a full audit and revalidation of licences.

“The Forum observed that illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria,” it said.

“We strongly recommend a suspension of mining exploration for six months to allow proper audit and to arrest the menace of artisanal illegal mining.”

To strengthen the fight against insecurity, the governors also announced the creation of a regional Security Trust Fund.

Under the proposed arrangement, each state and its local governments will contribute ₦1bn monthly, to be deducted at source under an agreed framework.

They said the fund would help provide sustainable financing for joint operations, intelligence-driven interventions and coordinated security responses across the region.

Advertisement

At the end of the meeting, the Forum reaffirmed its commitment to unity and collective responsibility. “Only through unity, peer review, and cooperation can we overcome the pressing challenges before us,” it declared.

The Forum agreed to reconvene on a date to be announced.