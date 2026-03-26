IOC Bars Transgender Women, DSD Athletes From Olympic

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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the women’s category at the Olympic Games will be restricted to biological females from 2028, introducing a uniform eligibility policy that will take effect at the Los Angeles Olympics.

Under the new framework, eligibility will be determined through a “once-in-a-lifetime” sex test designed to screen for the presence of the SRY gene – the sex-determining region of the Y chromosome responsible for the development of male characteristics.

The policy effectively bars transgender women and most athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) who have undergone male puberty from competing in the female category.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry said the decision was grounded in scientific guidance and aimed at preserving fairness and safety in competition.

“At the Olympic Games even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat,” she said.

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“So it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe,” added.

The move marks a significant shift from the IOC’s previous approach, which allowed international sports federations to set their own gender eligibility rules.

In recent years, sports such as athletics, swimming, cycling and rowing had already imposed restrictions, while others permitted transgender women to compete in female events provided they reduced their testosterone levels.

The issue has remained contentious, with high-profile cases drawing global attention. New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as the first openly transgender woman to compete, participating in women’s weightlifting.

However, by the Paris 2024 Games, no openly transgender women were known to have competed in the female category following tighter regulations across several sports.

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Controversy also surrounded Algeria’s Imane Khelif, who won gold in the women’s welterweight boxing event at Paris 2024, a year after being disqualified from the World Championships over a reported gender eligibility issue.

While some reports cited claims by the International Boxing Association (IBA) that Khelif has XY chromosomes, this has not been independently confirmed.

Khelif has consistently maintained her identity as a woman and has indicated willingness to undergo testing ahead of the 2028 Games.

The IOC policy will also apply to most athletes with DSD – a group with rare biological variations in sex characteristics, including hormones, chromosomes or reproductive anatomy.

The IOC explained that the SRY gene screening can be conducted through saliva, cheek swab or blood sample, describing the process as minimally invasive.

“The IOC considers that SRY gene screening via saliva, cheek swab or blood sample is unintrusive compared to other possible methods,” she said.

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“Athletes who screen negative for the SRY gene permanently satisfy this policy’s eligibility criteria for competition in the female category.

“Unless there is reason to believe that a negative reading is in error, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime test,” she stressed.

Athletes who do not meet the criteria will still be allowed to compete in other categories, including male and open events.

The IOC said such athletes would “continue to be included in all other classifications for which they qualify.

“For example, they are eligible for any male category, including in a designated male slot within any mixed category, and any open category, or in sports and events that do not classify athletes by sex,” Coventry added.