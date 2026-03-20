Iran Executes Wrestler, Others For ‘Waging War Against God’

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Iran has executed three men, including a 19-year-old wrestler, over their alleged involvement in the killing of two police officers during protests earlier this year, according to state media.

The executions were carried out on Thursday in Qom after the country’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentences, the judiciary said.

The three men, Saleh Mohammadi, Mehdi Ghasemi and Saeed Davoudi, were convicted of murder and “moharebeh”, or “waging war against God”, a capital charge under Iranian law often applied in cases involving armed action against the state.

Authorities said the men carried out attacks using knives and other weapons during unrest on January 8, which resulted in the deaths of two police officers. Officials also alleged that the actions were carried out in favour of foreign adversaries, including the United States and Israel, a claim frequently made by Iranian authorities in relation to protest movements.

Mohammadi, who was 19 at the time of his execution, has been described in some reports as a wrestler who competed in domestic tournaments. His case has drawn international attention due to his age and athletic background, although details of his achievements have not been consistently verified across sources.

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have raised concerns about the case, citing alleged due process violations. These include claims that the defendants were denied access to legal representation of their choosing and that confessions used in court may have been obtained under coercion. Iranian authorities have not accepted these allegations and maintain that the legal process was properly followed.

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The executions come amid a broader crackdown following protests that began in late 2025, which authorities say were influenced by foreign actors. Critics say the response has involved mass arrests and an increase in the use of capital punishment in protest related cases.

The case has drawn comparisons to that of Navid Afkari, who was executed in 2020 after being convicted of murder in connection with protests, a case that prompted international criticism.

Iranian authorities say the sentences in the latest case were carried out in accordance with the law and describe the executions as justice for the slain officers.