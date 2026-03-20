Ex-Abia Deputy Governor Warns Orji Kalu Against Causing Political Violence

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The immediate past Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, has cautioned Senator Orji Uzor Kalu against the unnecessary heating up of the polity in the state, warning that such actions could destabilize the peace currently enjoyed in the state.

Ude Oko stated this amid rising political tensions in Abia North. Recall that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu had threatened thuggery and violence in the upcoming 2027 election.

The former PDP chieftain who is now a member of the Labour Party and a senatorial aspirant, expressed deep concern over recent developments, noting that political actors must exercise restraint as the state approaches another electoral cycle.

Udo Oko also criticized what he described as a recurring pattern of inflammatory politics associated with Senator Kalu.

According to him, leadership comes with responsibility, especially for individuals who have occupied high offices.

“In recent days, I have observed with dismay the unnecessary heating up of the polity. Even though this has been the pattern, I expected that as one grows older, there should be more responsibility, more caution, and a greater capacity for de-escalation,” he stated.

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He added that such conduct raises serious concerns about the kind of leadership representation Abia North currently has at the Senate.

Ude Oko Chukwu further argued that the Senate requires individuals with maturity, vision, and the ability to unite people rather than divide them.

He insisted that the current situation reinforces the growing call for a change in representation for Abia North, emphasizing that the region deserves leadership focused on development, collaboration, and peaceful coexistence.

“The Senate is not for individuals who inflame tensions. It is for mature Nigerians who can unite their people, attract development, and build strong partnerships for progress,” he added.

In a notable shift, the former Deputy Governor commended Governor Alex Chioma Otti for what he described as his calm and democratic handling of political provocations.

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He noted that despite enjoying massive support across the state, the Governor has continued to uphold democratic principles by allowing opposition voices to be heard.

“The Governor has shown that he is a man of peace and a true democrat. His response to provocation has been measured and responsible,” he said.

Ude Oko Chukwu, however, warned that recent statements by the Senator could be a dangerous signal of attempts to reintroduce political violence into Abia’s electoral process.

He assured that the people of Abia North are fully prepared to resist any form of electoral malpractice or violence.

“Abia North is ready to defend the will of the people. We will not allow any form of politically induced violence to return,” he declared.

In a direct appeal to young people, the former Deputy Governor urged Abia North youths to remain vigilant and refuse to be used as instruments of political disruption.

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He warned that those who allow themselves to be manipulated for violence are often abandoned after elections.

“At the end of the day, those used as thugs are forgotten. I urge our youths to stay away from such actions and protect their future,” he advised.

Ude Oko Chukwu concluded by urging Senator Kalu to focus on presenting his achievements to the people rather than engaging in rhetoric that could inflame tensions.

He emphasized that democracy should be about performance and choice.

“Power belongs to God. Let him tell the people what he has done. If they are convinced, they will vote for him. If not, they will choose another option,” he stated.