JUST IN: ‘Ameerah’ To Be Arraigned In Court On Wednesday

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday revealed that Amira Safiyanu who reported false news of her kidnap is set to be arraigned in court.

Updated information on the case by the police, said Safiyanu, also known by her Twitter handle: @Ameerah_Sufyan will be arraigned in the Wuse Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

The FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh noted that the 300-level student of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria will no longer be in its command.

“Amera Safiyanu will be arraigned in Wuse Magistrate court tomorrow. She will be leaving the Command by 9:00 am,” the police said.

Safiyanu since she was found by security operatives on June 18, having faked her kidnap has been in the police custody where she had access to medical examination following a globally accepted practice.

The Abuja resident, who described herself as a Psychotherapist tweeted about her kidnap alongside 16 others on June 14. She also gave live coordinates of the alleged movement of her captors.

The tweet had generated social media uproar as many Nigerians berated the security architecture of the country for failing to track the captors despite evidence of movement disclosed by the victim.

Safiyanu, however, returned to her Twitter page on June 20, where she appealed to Nigerians for misleading them and also debunked her kidnap.