No More Defection By Aggrieved APC Senators After Meeting With Buhari — Orji Kalu

President Muhammadu Buhari today held a closed-door meeting with some aggrieved senators on the platform of the ruling All Progrsssives Congress, APC.

The meeting was attended by 22 of the senators from the APC who failed to clinched tickets for various positions they sought in May when the party conducted its Governorship and Senatorial primaries.

In the past one week, not less than seven senators have defected from the APC to the People’s Democratic Party and about two to the newly formed All Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, led by former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Speaking in a short statement after the meeting, Senator Orji Kalu posted that, “Earlier this afternoon, I led the 22 aggrieved Senators and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammad Buhari.

“Our meeting with the President was successful and the issue of decamping from our party has been laid to rest,” he said.

Currently, APC’s absolute majority has dropped to 67, with five minority parties in the upper chamber having 43. The PDP boasts of 39 senators while the Young Peoples Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Labour Party and the NNPP have four senators.

Recently, a chieftain of the APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, raised the alarm that about 20 senators of the party may decamp if the party did not put its house in order.