JUST IN: Doctor Cyprian Nyong Is Nigeria’s First Recipient Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

An Abuja-based medical doctor, Cyprian Nyong, became the first recipient of the AstraZeneca vaccine as Nigeria commenced the inoculation of citizens against COVID-19 on Friday.

Nyong, who works at the National Hospital, Abuja, received the vaccine during a live roll-out of the vaccines monitored by THE WHISTLER via Channels TV.

The vaccine was administered to the doctor by Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The roll-out was flagged-off by Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Nigeria had received 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.

The Federal Government had said it would first vaccinate frontline healthcare workers after which prominent citizens, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and state governors, would be vaccinated publicly to encourage citizens to make themselves available for the exercise.