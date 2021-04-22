JUST IN: Ekiti Imports 250 Diary Cows To Boost Milk Production

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Another batch of cows from the United States which is meant for Ikun Dairy Farm Limited, a joint venture between Promasidor Nigeria Limited and the Ekiti State Government have arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday.

This will add to the first batch received in February and the biological pool of 192 indigenous and crossbreeds available on the farm.

The government and Promasidor had ordered for pregnant Jersey cows from a minimum pre-ordered pool of over 500 heifers from the US.

“These are Jersey cows imported from the US by @ekitistategov for their Dairy Farm (in partnership with Promasidor) in Ikun. I’m told 250 cows arrived MMIA this morning,” Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, said.

The move is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s backward integration policy for dairy companies.

THE WHISTLER understands that the apex bank did not list Promasidor Nigeria Limited among the six diary firms eligible for forex to import diary products and its derivatives in its Febraury 11, 2020 circular.

The six companies granted access as of Febraury 11, 2020 circular of the CBN were Friesland Company WAMCO Nigeria, Chi Limited, TD Arla Dairy products Limited, Nestle Nigeria (MSK only) and Integrated Dairies Ltd.

The shipments by the Ekiti Government is expected provide a better breed of cows for Nigerian dairy industry as some of the cows in the country are over stressed and not suitable for diary purpose.

The cows which arrived on Thursday were flown into Nigeria in crates.

Promasidor had investment $5m into Ikun Dairy Farm for the purchase of equipment, provide the appropriate herd of cattle, and develop an out-grower scheme with local farmers for providing feed for the cattle, the State Government had said in August last year.

“The estimated daily milk production of 10,000 litres within the next 18-24 months will require a speedy and reliable mode of transportation for rapid delivery to local markets and exports,” it added.

