JUST IN: Peter Obi Arrives Country Home, Prays Ahead Of Voting Time

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has arrived at his country’s home in Amatutu, Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area to cast his vote.

Advertisement

Obi arrived at about 7:20 am in a convoy of the police, DSS and other security agencies.

The candidate upon arrival pleaded with the press who anticipated an interview with him, to be patient while he headed into his residence to pray.

“Please allow me to do my Mass for two minutes, I will be back shortly,” he told journalists.

Peter arrived with his wife and two children to exercise his franchise.

Advertisement

Peter Obi is scheduled to cast his vote nearby his residence, but as of the time of filing this report operatives of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to set up at his polling unit.