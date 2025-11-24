Kaduna Group Slams El-Rufai Over Alleged Payment To Bandits

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A civic group, Concerned Kaduna Citizens, has strongly condemned former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai for alleging that the current administration paid N1 billion to bandits.

The group described the claim as “false, reckless, and politically motivated.”

Also , the Kaduna State Government, on Sunday, gave ex-governor Nasir El-Rufai one week to substantiate his claim that Governor Uba Sani’s administration paid N1 billion to bandits.

The government, which dismissed El-Rufai’s allegation as “false and politically motivated”, said he must provide proof or tender a public apology for the claim, failing which he would face legal action.

El-Rufai had alleged during a recent interview on Channels Television that the state government made payments to criminal groups as part of security arrangements.

But at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, the leader of the group, Abdulrashid Teslim, said that El-Rufai’s comments were “completely baseless” and intended to smear the current administration.

“No such payment was ever made by the Kaduna State Government to any criminal element,” the group declared.

“This statement, made without a single piece of credible evidence, is misleading and dangerous.”

Teslim accused El-Rufai of attempting to undermine the efforts of the current administration to tackle insecurity in the state.

“We urge the former governor to refrain from making unsubstantiated statements that could erode public confidence in the state’s security architecture,” he said.

The group also cited a recent clarification from the Office of the National Security Adviser, which publicly denied any knowledge of ransom payments by the Kaduna State Government or any other official entity.

CKC praised Governor Uba Sani for maintaining a strict policy of no negotiations and no ransom payments, relying instead on security agencies, intelligence operations, and community-driven peacebuilding efforts.

“Kaduna needs unity, not division,” the group said. “We stand firmly behind Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to peace, transparency, and justice.”

The CKC has urged the former governor to focus on supporting the current administration’s efforts to tackle insecurity, rather than making unsubstantiated claims. ENDS.