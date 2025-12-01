Kano Man Bags Death Sentence For Killing Neighbour

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Kano State High Court, on Monday, sentenced a 22-year-old man, Najibullah Alkasim, 22, to death by hanging for stabbing one Isyaku Ya’u, to death with a screw driver.

Alkasim, who lives at Dakata Quarters, Nasarawa Local Government Area, was convicted on a one-count charge of culpable homicide.

Delivering judgment, Justice Farida Dabappa held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She said, “I hereby sentence Alkasim to death by hanging for stabbing him on his chest to death.”

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, told the court that Alkasim committed the offence on Jan.19, 2024 at Dawakin Dakata Quarters, Layin Famfo Quarters Kano.

He said that on the same date, at about 5:30 p.m, Alkasim had a misunderstanding with the deceased, “Ya’u” who lived in the same quarters, during a party organised to celebrate an election court victory.

“In the process, the defendant stabbed the deceased on the chest with a sharp, pointed screw driver, which led to his death,” he said.

The prosecution presented four witnesses, a medical report, photograph, screw driver and the confessional statement of Alkasim.

The convict, however, denied committing the offence.

Abba-Sorondinki said the offence contravened the provision of Section 221(a) of the Penal Code.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Tasiu Daneji, presented the convict and two other witnesses in his defence.