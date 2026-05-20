Kano Officer Killed By Thugs Weeks Before Retirement

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A police officer attached to the Hotoro Division in Kano has been killed during a clash between rival thugs, just weeks before his scheduled retirement, THE WHISTLER learnt.

The deceased, identified only as Sani S.O., was deployed alongside colleagues to disperse the fighting groups when he was allegedly shot by one of the thugs using a dane gun, a source close to the family said.

“He was working at the Hotoro Division and was deployed with others to disperse the thugs.

“Unknown to him, some of them had a dane gun, which they used to shoot him. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” the source, who pleaded anonymity, said.

The source described the late officer, who had served for more than 30 years, as a respected figure in his community.

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“He was a good person who contributed immensely to society, especially within his immediate environment.

He was just a few weeks away from retirement before he was killed,” the source added.

Efforts to obtain an official response by THE WHISTLER were unsuccessful, as the state police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, did not respond to calls and text messages as of the time of filing this report.

The incident is the latest in a string of thuggery-related clashes that have resurfaced across different parts of Kano in recent weeks, with affected areas including Fagge, Abattoir Market, Koki, Kurnar Asabe, Hotoro and Gyadi-Gyadi, among others.