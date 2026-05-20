Abia Police Unveil Special Squad Against Violent Crimes

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The Abia State police command has inaugurated a new Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) as part of efforts to strengthen professional, accountable and intelligence-led policing across the state.

The inauguration follows a rigorous process of screening, selection, and specialized training, culminating in a comprehensive orientation programme designed to instill discipline, operational efficiency and the highest standards of professionalism.

Inaugurating the team on Tuesday,the Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, alongside members of the command’s management team, in line with the reform agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu emphasized that acts of impunity, misconduct, or abuse of power will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to CP Isa, “the establishment of the VCRU followed a rigorous process of screening, selection and specialized training for officers, aimed at promoting discipline, operational efficiency and professionalism in tackling violent crimes across the state”.

He further called on members of the public to support the Police by providing timely and credible information.

The newly inaugurated unit is headed by CSP Emeka Amanchukwu, an experienced officer with over 15 years of service, and is specifically mandated to respond swiftly and professionally to violent criminal activities in Abia State.

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The event attracted major stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Linus Mba, representatives of human rights organizations, the Nigerian Bar Association, Amnesty International, and officers of the new unit.

To ensure accountability and public trust, the command announced that the VCRU would operate under the supervision of a Civilian Oversight Board made up of representatives from traditional institutions, human rights bodies, the NBA and other critical stakeholders.

The police command also disclosed that a fully equipped operational base for the unit has been established at Orji Uzor Kalu Bridge in Aba, with additional sub-units across the state. According to the command, the facilities meet approved operational and detention standards aimed at protecting the rights and dignity of suspects.

Speaking during the inauguration, CP Danladi Isa reassured residents of the command’s commitment to professionalism, discipline and coordinated crime-fighting efforts, stressing that misconduct, abuse of power and impunity would not be tolerated.

He urged members of the public to support security agencies with credible and timely information to aid effective policing and crime prevention.

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In his remarks, Eze Linus Mba commended the initiative and pledged the readiness of the Civilian Oversight Board to support the police through intelligence sharing, transparency and effective monitoring of the unit’s operations.

The Abia State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to proactive policing, stronger community partnership and the protection of lives and property across the state.