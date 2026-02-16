League One Mansfield To Host Arsenal In Fifth Round – Full FA Cup Draw

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

League One side Mansfield Town will host 14-time winners Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Stags defeated Premier League stragglers Burnley 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, producing a remarkable second-half comeback at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will visit Newcastle in one of two all-Premier League ties, in a repeat of one of this season’s League Cup semi-finals.

Non-league Macclesfield could be in line to face a third top-flight opponent in a row – either the Silkmen or Brentford will head to West Ham in round five after Monday night’s tie.

Sunderland face a second successive away trip in the competition as they were drawn against Port Vale or Bristol City – that fourth-round tie was postponed until Tuesday, 3 March (19:45 GMT) because of a waterlogged pitch.

Meanwhile Championship promotion chasers Wrexham welcome eight-time winners Chelsea.

Advertisement

The matches will be played across the weekend of 7-8 March.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full

Fulham v Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland

Newcastle v Manchester City

Leeds United v Norwich City

Advertisement

Mansfield Town v Arsenal

Wolves v Liverpool

Wrexham v Chelsea

West Ham v Macclesfield or Brentford