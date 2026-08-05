Vinicius’ Arsenal Move Collapses As Real Madrid Table Improved Contract Offer

Real Madrid have moved closer to securing the future of Vinicius Junior after tabling an improved contract offer to the Brazilian forward, a development that is expected to end Arsenal’s pursuit of the winger.

The revised proposal follows fresh negotiations between Vinicius’ representatives and Real Madrid general director Jose Angel Sanchez alongside chief scout Juni Calafat in Madrid on Wednesday.

Talks had previously stalled over financial terms, with the Brazil international seeking an annual package worth about €30 million, including his basic salary, performance-related bonuses and a renewal bonus.

The renewal bonus had reportedly remained the major sticking point in negotiations.

However, sources familiar with the discussions said Real Madrid have now significantly improved their offer to reflect Vinicius’ status as one of the club’s most important players.

The latest development comes as Arsenal intensified interest in signing the 26-year-old. With Vinicius entering the final year of his current contract, the Premier League champions had identified him as their top attacking target and had reportedly received approval from the club’s owners to pursue a deal if contract talks with Madrid collapsed.

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The improved offer now leaves the Brazilian with a decision to make: extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, allow his contract to expire next summer and become a free agent, or consider a move away from Spain.

Vinicius returned to Real Madrid’s pre-season training earlier this week after starring for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup, where he scored four goals in five appearances under Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid have also strengthened significantly ahead of the new campaign following the return of Jose Mourinho as head coach.

The Spanish giants have signed Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi, while also agreeing a deal for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

They remain in talks over a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

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Since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has developed into one of the club’s biggest stars. He has made 375 appearances, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists.

The Brazilian has won three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns with Los Blancos and finished second behind Rodri in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Despite his 22 goals in all competitions during the 2025-26 season, Real Madrid ended the campaign without a major trophy for the second consecutive year, finishing second in La Liga behind Barcelona.