Ligue 1 Postpones PSG Vs Lens Amid Champions League Clash

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The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has announced the postponement of the Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RC Lens to allow the French champions adequate preparation for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties against Liverpool.

Originally scheduled for April 11, the match would have fallen between PSG’s two European fixtures.

The rescheduled date for the league encounter is now set for May 13.

RC Lens reportedly opposed the proposed change, describing attempts to adjust the schedule as “unsportsmanlike.”

The club, currently second in Ligue 1 and trailing PSG by a single point with a game in hand, faced a 15-day competitive break followed by a condensed schedule of matches every three days.

The LFP Board of Directors unanimously approved the postponement, which also included the rescheduling of RC Strasbourg’s fixture to accommodate European commitments.

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In an official statement, the LFP said:

“At the request of Paris Saint-Germain and RC Strasbourg, in order to best prepare for their respective UEFA Champions League and UEFA Conference League quarter-finals, the LFP Board of Directors unanimously decided, without the participation of the clubs involved, to postpone the matches RC Lens – Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brestois – RC Strasbourg, counting towards Matchday 29 of Ligue 1 McDonald’s, to Wednesday, May 13.

“These decisions align with the Board’s strategic objective of enabling France to maintain its fifth place in the UEFA coefficient ranking, securing four Champions League spots.”

PSG’s president and CEO were present during the vote but abstained, while Lens’ president reportedly expressed no objection to the postponement.

PSG issued a statement following the decision, noting, “This rescheduling, which has been implemented on multiple occasions, ensures that the two French clubs still competing in European competitions—a rare occurrence for French football—can prepare under optimal conditions for their upcoming fixtures.”