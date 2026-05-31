Why Gabriel Took Decisive Penalty In Arsenal’s Final Defeat—Arteta

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why defender Gabriel Magalhães stepped up to take the decisive penalty in their Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, a decision that ultimately ended in heartbreak for the Gunners.

Gabriel, one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers this season, blazed his spot-kick over the crossbar as PSG went on to retain their European crown in a tense shootout.

Speaking after the match, Arteta said the decision was driven by the player’s own willingness to take responsibility on the biggest stage.

“He wanted to take it,” Arteta explained. “Normally the penalty takers would be Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz. But we knew that if the game went to extra-time and penalties, different players would have to step forward.”

The Arsenal boss insisted there was no hesitation in allowing Gabriel to join the list of takers, praising the defender’s courage in volunteering for such a high-pressure moment.

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Gabriel, who has been a defensive pillar for Arsenal throughout their Champions League run, had never taken a penalty for the club before the final in Budapest. His decision to step up reflected the responsibility shared within the squad, according to Arteta, who has often emphasised collective accountability.

However, the gamble backfired in cruel fashion. After Eberechi Eze missed earlier in the shootout and David Raya briefly kept Arsenal alive with a save, Gabriel’s miss proved decisive, handing PSG the advantage they would not relinquish.

Despite the outcome, Arteta was quick to shield his player from blame, echoing the sentiment inside the Arsenal camp that the defeat was a collective experience rather than an individual failure.

“To step up in that moment shows courage,” he has consistently said of players who take responsibility under pressure.

The defeat leaves Arsenal reflecting on what might have been after coming so close to a historic European triumph, only to fall at the final hurdle in the most painful of circumstances.