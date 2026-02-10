Many JAMB CBT Mock Exams Applicants Stranded In Enugu

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Many prospective candidates writing the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations in Enugu State could not enrol for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s mock computer-based tests because the approved centres had exhausted their slots.

Investigations by THE WHISTLER showed that the applicants are being advised to write the exams at available centres in other South-East states. While some applicants have chosen not to participate, others however say the distance would not matter.

Ngozi Nnadi, an applicant and secondary school student, said she went to three approved Computer-Based Testing centres at Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, but was rejected in all due to space.

According to her, “I tried my best. It seems many people are writing this mock exam. My parents paid over N8, 500 for the exercise. I left my school to enrol, but we couldn’t find a centre. I was told to choose from the available centres in Imo State. I don’t even know the location of Imo State except in the map of Nigeria. I won’t write the mock, but I remain optimistic that I’ll do well in the main exam.”

Felix Nnamani is a parent. He said he had wanted his son to test his ability ahead of the UTME, but was frustrated by the reports from accredited centres.

“How can you imagine that all the centres in Enugu State, not even outside the metropolis, have been filled up!” laments Nnamani. “My son is 16-years-old. How do you imagine me sending him to a centre in Imo or Ebonyi states to write the mock examination! Impossible. Although I want him to have a hands-on test of the exam, I won’t risk his life for it. So far the mock is not the main one, I would seek other means to make him feel the computer-based test before the main tertiary entrance examination.”

A teacher, Mrs Michelle Odo, however, said she was taking her daughter to the nearest centre in any South-east state. “I am speaking with experience,” says Mrs Odo. “When we wrote exams to work in Enugu Smart Schools, many teachers failed because of these computer manipulations. Before you are seated, the time will start counting. Some of us who couldn’t locate the keys with ease ended up failing the exams. So the same fate will not befall any of my children. I have a laptop in my house where they practise. This is because most schools only teach them computer theories. Those that teach practicals are quite expensive. I saw some parents demanding the refund of the money they paid to these CBTs, but I won’t.”

An operator of one of the centres located at Uwani, Enugu, popularly called Uncle Ben, said the centres were given a specific number of applicants to enrol.

According to him, “This is determined by the Federal Ministry of Education. Our own is to enrol. Once the allotted number is reached, the portal shuts. We encourage applicants to enrol early in order to be accommodated. The importance of the mock is to prepare them for the main exams.”

He explained that many students fail to score high in the unified entrance examinations because of their lack of ICT knowledge. “Many of them get stage-frightened when they face computers for examinations. This is caused by their backgrounds. Many secondary schools do not have functional computer labs where their students can practise. Students from ICT-powered secondary schools do better. So entrance examination mock exams are very essential.”

He however said past questions could be obtained to enable students to prepare well. “Those that didn’t write can get assistance from accessing past question papers. The difference is that they won’t test their fastness in real time.”

An educationist, Dr John Odo, said the introduction of CBT by JAMB reduced examination malpractices to zero, adding that paper leakages had become a thing of the past.

“Its challenges which have been resolved by over 80 percent are internet services and power supply,” Odo said. He however said that “the accreditation of non-government agencies to anchor the programme helped to minimise the initial challenges.” He advised parents to brace for the challenge, and also called for approvals of more centres to contain the surging demand.

CBT was introduced by JAMB in 2013 for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, but was made mandatory from 2015, including for visually-impaired candidates.