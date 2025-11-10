NAHCON Reduces 2026 Hajj Fare To N7.5m

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reduced the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage fare from over N8m to N7.5m for intending pilgrims, compared to the previous year’s fare.

The commission, on its official X handle on Monday, stated that pilgrims from the Borno and Adamawa zones will now pay N7,579,020.96 compared to N8,327,125.59 in 2025.

Similarly, intending pilgrims from the Northern Zone will pay N7,696,769.76, representing a decrease of N760,915.83 from the previous year’s N8,457,685.59.

The Southern Zone will pay N7,991,141.76, a decrease of N792,943.83 from the 2025 fare of N8,784,085.59.

The commission explained that the new rate was made possible following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to make the pilgrimage more affordable, as well as the commission’s recent negotiations with Saudi Arabian service providers.

NAHCON also announced that December 5 has been set as the deadline for all intending pilgrims to complete their payments for the 2026 Hajj.

“Intending pilgrims are advised to complete their payments on or before the stated deadline to ensure smooth processing and participation in the 2026 Hajj. For more information, NAHCON urged the public to visit its official website: www.nahcon.gov.ng,” it urged.