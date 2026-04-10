Netanyahu Accuses Spain Of Hostility, Bars It From Gaza Centre

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Spain of adopting a hostile stance toward Israel, escalating tensions between the two countries after Madrid was excluded from a US-backed coordination centre focused on post-war Gaza.

The Israeli government on Friday confirmed that Spain had been barred from participating in the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) located in Kiryat Gat, a facility established to oversee ceasefire arrangements and support humanitarian operations in Gaza.

Speaking in a video statement, Netanyahu said the decision was a direct response to what he described as Spain’s consistent opposition to Israel’s position.

“I have instructed today to remove Spain’s representatives from the coordination centre in Kiryat Gat, after Spain has chosen repeatedly to stand against Israel,” he said.

He added that countries critical of Israel while failing to confront what he termed “terrorist regimes” would not be considered partners in shaping the region’s future.

The CMCC, a U.S.-led initiative launched after the Gaza ceasefire took effect on October 10, brings together military officials and diplomats from several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, to coordinate security efforts and facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza.

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Spain had previously been part of the arrangement before its removal.

The diplomatic fallout follows a steady deterioration in relations between Israel and Spain, particularly after Madrid formally recognised a Palestinian state in 2024. Both countries have since withdrawn their ambassadors, reflecting the depth of the rift.

Netanyahu defended the latest move, saying Israel would not remain passive in the face of international criticism.

“I am not prepared to tolerate this hypocrisy and hostility,” he said. “I will not allow any country to conduct a diplomatic war against us without facing an immediate price.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been among the most outspoken European critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which followed the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

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He has also opposed broader regional military actions involving Israel, including recent tensions linked to Iran.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has previously criticised Spain’s stance, accusing its government of aligning with hostile actors and undermining Israel’s security efforts.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations date back to 1986, following Spain’s transition from dictatorship, but current tensions mark one of the lowest points in bilateral ties in decades.