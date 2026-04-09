Nigeria Risks Falling Below Global Aviation Standards, NAMA Warns

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Nigeria’s aviation sector may face a setback in meeting international safety benchmarks as the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) raises alarm over ageing surveillance infrastructure threatening airspace monitoring capabilities.

The agency’s Managing Director, Farouk Ahmed Umar, disclosed that the country’s radar-based air traffic surveillance system is rapidly becoming obsolete, posing a risk to compliance with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Speaking during a briefing with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mahmoud Adam Kambari, Umar stressed that Nigeria’s ability to deliver efficient air navigation services could be compromised if urgent upgrades are not carried out.

At the centre of the concern is the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) system an ambitious project designed to provide full radar surveillance across the nation’s airspace. Although the system significantly improved air safety when deployed, its components have now exceeded their operational lifespan, with many parts no longer supported by manufacturers.

Umar noted that most countries have since transitioned to more advanced technologies, leaving Nigeria behind global trends. He warned that the lack of spare parts and backup systems has made maintenance increasingly difficult, raising the possibility of partial or total surveillance failure.

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Beyond infrastructure challenges, the NAMA boss highlighted broader systemic issues affecting the agency’s operations. These include insufficient funding for safety-critical projects, rising operational costs driven by exchange rate fluctuations, and a federal government deduction of 30 percent from the agency’s internally generated revenue.

He also pointed to manpower shortages, limited technical training, and mounting debts owed by airlines and airport operators as factors straining the agency’s efficiency.

Meanwhile, Umar criticised the long-standing flight service charge of N11,000 per aircraft, describing it as outdated and unsustainable in the current economic climate.

In response, Kambari reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the aviation sector. He pledged improved collaboration among agencies and prioritised staff welfare, safety, and timely promotions to enhance performance.

The permanent secretary also emphasised the need for regular high-level meetings within the ministry to address pressing challenges and ensure Nigeria’s aviation industry remains competitive globally.

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As pressure mounts, stakeholders warn that failure to modernise critical systems could not only impact safety but also undermine Nigeria’s position as a regional aviation hub.