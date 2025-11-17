Nigeria Shock USA To Win World Scrabble Championship

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Team Nigeria snatched the Best Country crown away from the United States of America, storming to the summit of the 2025 WESPAC World Scrabble Championship and rewriting African Scrabble history in the process.

From Day One to Day Four, the 15-man Nigerian squad didn’t just compete, they ruled, turning the Ghanaian capital into a theatre of dominance.

Oluwatimilehin Doko the 25-year-old sensation spearheading Nigeria’s conquest alongside Abdulmumin Jimoh, Tega Okiemute, Godwin Victor and captain Rex Ogbakpa.

Nigeria’s numbers were impressive: 350 wins; +8975 cumulative points spread and 54.7% winning ratio.

These weren’t just statistics, they were a statement as Team Nigeria stunned United States, who arrived with 19 players:

Two years ago in Las Vegas, Nigeria narrowly lost the Best Country title to the USA.

In Accra, they came for revenge and they collected it.

While Nigeria stole the headlines, Ghana emerged as the soul of the championship, finishing a brilliant second place with 114 wins, ahead of continental rivals Kenya.

Led by the steady brilliance of Stanley Ubiedi, Addo George, Charles Menson, Edwin Boamah, and Fatawu Bayenang, the Black Stars’ warriors lit up the halls with grit and flair.

Stanley Ubiedi, finishing 13th in the world with 20 wins and a +739 spread, a performance that had the home crowd on its feet.

Behind Nigeria and Ghana, the continent surged, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and South Africa all cracked the Top 10 in the Best Country standings, a resounding declaration that African Scrabble has stepped into a new era.

In the individual category, debutant Doko delivered one of the greatest African performances in WESPAC history, finishing fifth in the world after a fierce 21-win campaign with +1395 points.

He narrowly missed a place in the grand finale, but etched his name among the elite.

Not since Wellington Jighere’s world-shocking 2015 title and finished fourth two years ago, Doko is one of the very privileged African players to hit such heights.

And Nigeria didn’t stop there, five Nigerians stormed into the prestigious Top 20, the best ever outing by any African nation: Oluwatimilehin Doko; Tega Okiemute; Abdulmumin Jimoh; Godwin Victor and Rex Ogbakpa.

The individual category title went to Adam Logan of Canada. He defeated Nigel Richards 4-2 in the best of seven final.