Nigeria’s Osisiogu Osikenyi Re-Elected All-Africa Students Union President

Mr Osisiogu Osikenyi from Nigeria has secured a second term as President of the All-Africa Students Union (AASU) at its 14th Elective Congress held on Saturday in Accra, Ghana.

The outcome was announced in a statement by Miss Angel Mbuthia, Chairperson of the AASU Electoral Commission, who verified that the voting process adhered strictly to the Union’s Constitution and the Electoral Guidelines established for the congress.

According to the commission, only nominees put forward by member organizations with satisfactory financial standing were permitted to participate in the elections.

Reacting to his victory, Osikenyi conveyed appreciation to the union and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for their support and confidence in his leadership.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the AASU community has placed in me. Special gratitude goes as well to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for nominating me.

“This mandate belongs to every student who believes in a stronger, more united Continental movement,” he said.

He added that he looks forward to leading “with humility, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the aspirations of Africa’s students and young people.”

The first phase of elections also saw the selection of additional principal officers, including Divine Edem Kwadzoeh of Ghana as Secretary-General, Maravilha Kapaia of Angola as Deputy President, Alistar Pfunye of Zimbabwe as Deputy Secretary-General, Rosália Djedjo of Guinea-Bissau as Vice President for West Africa, Valentine Mugun Chepkoech of Kenya as Vice President for East Africa, and Vanessa Kokoe Ajavon of Togo as Secretary for Finance and Administration.

AASU, which has operated for more than 50 years, is the collective voice representing millions of students throughout Africa.

Established in 1972, it encompasses all 54 African nations and functions as the umbrella body for African students. Its membership includes national student unions from every country, alongside youth and student organizations spanning primary through tertiary education levels.