NlS Warns Public Against Fake Recruitment Websites

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned members of the public against fake websites circulating online and falsely claiming to be conducting recruitment into the Service.

In a disclaimer issued via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, the NIS clarified that it was not conducting any independent recruitment exercise at the moment.

According to the Service, the only legitimate and ongoing recruitment involving the NIS is being coordinated by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

The NIS advised applicants and members of the public to rely solely on information provided through the official CDCFIB recruitment portal.

The Service also stressed that all authentic updates concerning the exercise were available at: recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng

It further cautioned that any other recruitment portal, website, link or advertisement circulating outside the CDCFIB process was unauthorised and should be completely disregarded.

It urged Nigerians, particularly job seekers, to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudsters exploiting the recruitment process to defraud unsuspecting applicants.

The NIS reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and advised the public to always verify recruitment information through official government channels.