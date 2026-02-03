UNN Students Lament ‘Reduction’ In School Fee

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Despite the reduction of the earlier proposed school fees for students of the University of Nigeria by 60%, some students are still finding it difficult to cope.

Recall that the management of the university earlier increased the fee from around N90,000, depending on the course, to N240,000, but after deliberations with representatives of the students, it was cut by sixty percent.

“I’m paying the sum of N176, 000 this session,” says Veronica Okonkwo, a final year student of UNN. “When they said they reduced the fee, we thought it was going to be significant. The fee is too high for me. My mother is finding it difficult to cope. And this sum excludes the hostel fee.”

Another student, IK Eze, said the university management deceived the students in the negotiation. “How can they increase the fee from less than N100, 000 to about N176, 000, and they still claim that it was reduced by sixty percent? We have no option again, but we are not finding it easy. From our records, UNN is gradually becoming among the most expensive federal universities in Nigeria. My cousin at Ahmadu Bello University is paying around N98, 000. UNN has helped many people to have access to university education. It is worrisome that things have changed this way. Many parents are passing through agonies in funding the education of their children and wards in UNN. Unfortunately, any other negotiation to reduce the fee is foreclosed.”

Oliver Ogbodo, an engineering student, urged the university management to make judicious use of the increment to appease the students and parents.

“They claim they need funds to improve the infrastructure in the university,” he said. “We are yet to see the translation of what we are paying into infrastructural development of the university. But it is still very early. When we see the judicious use of our funds, we can at least feel that it is justified. Anything short will attract negative reactions from the students.”

In another development, UNN has concluded plans to establish an International Centre for African and Taiwan Studies to enhance academic collaboration with Taiwan. This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof Uchenna Ortuanya, when the Ambassador of Taiwan to Nigeria, Mr Andy Yih-Ping Liu, visited him.

According to him, “The proposed centre will focus on business development, education and security studies. It will support UNN’s vision to expand global partnerships and establish a university as a leading hub for research and knowledge production in Africa.”

The ambassador had during the visit praised UNN’s proactive approach to academic cooperation. He emphasised the importance of research collaboration and academic exchange for mutual benefits.