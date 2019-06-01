NNPC Pledges Transparency, To Look Into Applicants’ Complaints

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as part of promoting transparency in its recruitment process has given an indication that it would be looking into complaints of some of the over 60,000 applicants seeking for employment.

Some of the candidates for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) in Abuja had expressed their frustrations over ‘technical glitches and timing out’ before the allotted time.

A handful of the applicants told THE WHISTLER at centers in Gawarimpa and Jabi areas of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory that their computers logged them out about 30 minutes before the time allotted lapsed.

Advertisement

But, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, in his desire to carry out a transparent recruitment exercise promised to look into the complaints of some of the candidates.

Baru, in a text message to THE WHISTLER’s inquiry, said he has directed a ‘fair assessment’ of all those with genuine complaints.

“I will check and since they are many will direct a fair resolution: to grade them based on what they were able to attempt for the time they spent,” the GMD replied in a text message.

Advertisement

“I have already directed COO, CS to consider the grading to the few affected & lodged the complaint to their invigilators/supervisors.”

Mallam Isa Muhammad Inuwa is the Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services (COO, CS).

Advertisement

However, thousands of applicants have commended the NNPC for a transparent selection for the CBT.

The CBT is the first time an exercise like this has happened at the Corporation – through advertisement and invitation for written test before oral interview- all being conducted in-house without the use of Consultants. History is being written for NNPC and other employers both in the Public and the Private Sectors to copy.