Norris Backs Russell To Fight For 2026 Formula Title

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Lando Norris has backed George Russell to vie for the 2026 Formula 1 title ahead of the season opener in March.

Norris is preparing to start an F1 campaign as the reigning world champion for the first time after ending McLaren’s 17-year wait for another driver’s title in Abu Dhabi two months ago.

Russell, who races for Mercedes, finished in fourth position in the 2025 season, but Norris is tipping him to be a major contender in the new season.

He said, “massive favourite. Me and George get along well.

“It’s not like we talk every day. But I think we have a lot of respect for each other.

“He shows that towards me, and I completely believe he’ll win a championship in the future, whether that’s this year or next year, whatever it may be.

Advertisement

“I’ve enjoyed my battles with him, and he’s a lovely guy, so I’ve enjoyed all of it.”

Norris is starting his eighth season as an F1 driver and admits winning the world championship for the first time represented the achievement of his “life goal”.

He said, “As much as I say that [achieving his life goal], I don’t feel any different coming into this season. I still feel like I just want to go out and win.

“It’s just my baseline feeling consistently. I think it’s just more at the end of the day; if I don’t achieve something again, I always have something that I’m very proud of, and I know it’s a huge achievement.

“But it’s not, and certainly hasn’t taken away any ambition or desire to want to do it again or to come into this season and to not care about it.”

Advertisement

Russell made his Grand Prix weekend debut at the end of the 2017 season, driving for Force India during free practice at the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Mercedes promoted him to first-team reserve driver in 2018.

He has won five Formula One Grands Prix across seven seasons.

The 2026 Formula 1 season starts in Australia on March 8.