Orji Ends Tenure With Fulfilled Promises, Says NEITI Now Stronger, Stable, Globally Rated

…Akume, NEITI Board, Others Celebrate Orji’s Reform-Focused Tenure

Immediate past Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, on Thursday offered a deeply reflective farewell as he officially handed over leadership to the newly appointed Executive Secretary, Hon. Musa Adar.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony in Abuja attended by government officials, NEITI board members, staff and development partners, Orji declared that he was leaving office “with deep gratitude and a strong sense of duty,” affirming that the promises he made upon assuming office in 2021 had been fully implemented and delivered.

Orji recalled that when he assumed office on February 19, 2021, NEITI was navigating a period of uncertainty that threatened not only its operational stability but also Nigeria’s standing within the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

The agency was grappling with governance and structural challenges, including a weakened board structure, outdated operational tools, strained stakeholder relations, and the risk of eviction from its former office.

These challenges, he explained, were capable of undermining Nigeria’s active participation and compliance within the global EITI framework, which had, over the years, positioned the country as a major advocate of extractive sector transparency.

He disclosed that the extractive sector landscape was evolving rapidly at the time, driven by new global standards and emerging requirements on climate reporting, systematic disclosure of data, and beneficial ownership transparency.

NEITI, he said, was under pressure to upgrade its operations to meet these requirements.

It was against this backdrop that he outlined his reform priorities to staff and stakeholders on his second day in office.

Among the commitments he made were the reconstitution of the NEITI Board, the expansion of the scope and depth of NEITI’s industry reports, the recruitment of younger skilled professionals, the review of staff welfare and remuneration, the procurement of modern working tools and infrastructure, the acquisition of operational vehicles, and the vigorous pursuit of amendments to the NEITI Act to align with the Petroleum Industry Act and the 2019 EITI Standard.

“As I leave office, I do so with deep gratitude and a renewed sense of commitment to the country,” Orji said. “Because all that I promised, all that I asked for, and all that was needed to reposition NEITI as a credible institution have been done. I am confident that I fulfilled my mandate.”

Reflecting on the legislative reforms he initiated, Orji noted that he consciously avoided attempting changes that could jeopardize the powers or independence of the organization.

He explained that engaging the National Assembly on such sensitive matters required skill, diplomacy and careful timing. According to him, he preferred to leave such legislative engagements to his predecessor, whom he described as someone best suited to navigate the complexities involved.

He emphasized that his role was to ensure the sustenance of NEITI’s structural stability, including the reconstitution of the board, which he accomplished twice during his tenure was an uncommon feat given the competing interests that often surround federal appointments.

One of the most significant achievements recorded under his leadership was NEITI’s maintenance of full global compliance in its oil, gas and solid minerals audit processes.

Orji stated that the agency consistently met global reporting obligations, earning exceptional ratings from the EITI International Secretariat.

He cited NEITI’s impressive 92 percent rating in data credibility and its similarly high score in impact and outcomes assessment as a testament to the agency’s strengthened operational and analytical capacity.

He further highlighted the agency’s remarkable growth in human capital, explaining that he inherited a staff strength of 39 but exited with 70 well-trained professionals.

Orji explained that the staff remuneration structure had been revised to become competitive within industry benchmarks, and that he initiated efforts toward a gradual and progressive review of staff salaries to ensure that NEITI’s workforce remained motivated.

He described staff welfare as a major focus of his tenure, noting that he procured working tools, upgraded project vehicles and improved infrastructure to enhance productivity across departments.

One of the most celebrated achievements of his administration was the acquisition of NEITI’s permanent headquarters.

Orji described the process as painstaking, resource-intensive and politically sensitive, but eventually successful.

He disclosed that the property was purchased at a cost of N461m, but that a recent valuation places its worth at well over N4bn.

Beyond its financial value, the building stands as a symbol of institutional permanence and stability for NEITI.

Orji recounted the challenges of relocation, explaining that many staff members worked from home for weeks to allow the agency to prepare for the move.

He praised the technical committee that supervised the project, noting that their dedication exceeded expectations.

He added that improvements in the district, including a major interchange bridge, had significantly increased the property’s value, making the acquisition one of the most strategic decisions taken under his tenure.

In the area of data and digital systems, Orji highlighted the establishment of NEITI’s modern Data Centre as another milestone that elevated the agency’s global visibility.

He described the infrastructure as a major technological leap that has already received international recognition. The centre was showcased at the 64th EITI Board Meeting in Armenia, where it was acknowledged as a model for automated data management in the extractive sector.

He explained that the next stage of the project, software deployment that would enable extractive companies to submit data online was delayed due to the non-release of capital funds to federal agencies within the budget year.

However, he assured that procurement for the software had been completed, and appealed to his successor to prioritize its deployment, stressing that the data centre would transform NEITI’s operations once fully functional.

He also spoke at length about NEITI’s role in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Orji emphasized that NEITI has specific statutory responsibilities under the PIA, and he urged the new leadership to ensure that the agency is adequately equipped, trained and positioned to execute these responsibilities effectively.

He recommended stronger engagement with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), civil society organizations and technical partners.

He stressed that these institutions are critical to maintaining transparency, accountability and operational integrity within the petroleum industry, and that NEITI must remain firm, courageous and collaborative in its oversight role.

Orji also urged the new Executive Secretary to strengthen oversight of the solid minerals sector, which he described as a rapidly evolving frontier with enormous potential.

He cited the outcomes of recent national mining events as evidence of growing activity in the sector, and recommended stronger collaboration with the recently established Solid Minerals Development Company.

He emphasized that NEITI’s role would be crucial in guiding these institutions to operate with integrity, independence and full compliance with global extractive sector standards.

Turning to staff development, Orji encouraged management to invest heavily in training, exposure and welfare, noting that NEITI’s staff deserve opportunities that match their level of national responsibility.

He acknowledged concerns raised by staff regarding flight protocols, welfare disparities and the need for more dignifying treatment during official engagements.

He emphasized the role of institutional culture in shaping public perception, stressing that the agency must continue to aspire toward global best practices.

Delivering a personal message to staff, Orji emphasized the importance of loyalty, discipline and professional respect.

He shared experiences from his 40-year public service career, explaining that he joined the civil service in 1982 as a clerical officer and rose through consistent self-development, patience and loyalty to become a director and later an Executive Secretary.

He warned staff against disloyalty to leadership, stating that a boss remains part of one’s professional record for life, and that one’s conduct in service often affects the opportunities available to one’s children and family.

He urged the workforce to foster empathy, kindness, and professional solidarity, and avoid hatred or crisis-driven behaviour.

Representing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. George Akume, the Director of Legal Services praised Orji’s tenure as exemplary.

He stated that Orji’s leadership delivered historic institutional reforms, strengthened NEITI’s public disclosures, improved inter-agency partnerships, and enhanced stakeholder confidence.

Akume noted that President Bola Tinubu had approved Orji’s request to proceed on terminal leave with full benefits, in recognition of his “patriotic and impactful service to the nation.”

Similarly, the NEITI Board, represented by Dr. Loveth Onanuga, commended Orji’s five-year term as one marked by unwavering dedication, professionalism and a deep commitment to transparency.

She said his leadership strengthened both the institution and Nigeria’s broader accountability framework in the extractive sector. “Your legacy of integrity and excellence will continue to inspire our collective efforts in the years ahead,” she said.

Staff members also paid tribute to Orji’s leadership. Buba Mohammed, an Assistant Director, noted that staff welfare improved significantly under Orji, citing investments in tools, vehicles, infrastructure and salary adjustments.

He observed that Orji expanded staff strength from 39 to 70 and cultivated an environment that valued competence and growth. “We wish him well and pray that God guides him and makes his way prosperous,” he said.

The new Executive Secretary, Hon. Musa Sirkin Ada, received strong endorsements from both the SGF and the board, who expressed confidence in his ability to consolidate ongoing reforms and advance NEITI’s mandate.

They noted that his experience, legislative background, and knowledge of public governance uniquely position him to lead the agency into a new phase of institutional expansion and accountability enforcement.