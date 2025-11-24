PenCom Approves Leadway’s Takeover Of PAL Pensions After 100% Divestment

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has granted approval for Leadway Holdings Limited to acquire Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL Pensions), marking the completion of one of the most notable consolidation moves in Nigeria’s pension industry in recent years.

The approval follows the full divestment of former shareholders, FSDH and African Alliance, paving the way for a smooth transition of ownership.

With the regulatory clearance, Leadway Holdings has now concluded the acquisition and will commence the integration of operations between Leadway Pensure PFA and PAL Pensions, subject to further supervisory guidance from PenCom.

Both brands are expected to continue operating concurrently during the transition period to ensure service continuity, customer protection, and seamless alignment of governance, technology, and service platforms.

Group Managing Director of Leadway Holdings, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, described the approval as a historic milestone for the company and a transformative step for the broader pensions market.

He said the combined expertise and performance of the two pension fund administrators would position Leadway to deliver superior value to contributors and deepen penetration across the country.

Advertisement

“The completion of this transaction is a major milestone for Leadway and a significant step forward for the broader pensions industry,” Hassan-Odukale stated. “We are bringing together two trusted and high-performing brands under one vision, focused on delivering improved value, innovation, and long-term security for our contributors.”

He added that the merger reinforces Leadway’s ambition to build a more robust and future-ready pension platform, particularly with opportunities among younger Nigerians entering the workforce.

According to him, leveraging the synergy and scale of both organisations will enhance service delivery, expand access, and support long-term wealth creation for millions of contributors.

He noted that the acquisition underscores Leadway Holdings’ sustained commitment to expanding its footprint within Nigeria’s financial services sector.

“By combining operational strengths, technological capabilities, and nationwide networks, the company aims to accelerate innovation and strengthen its competitive position in a pension industry undergoing increasing regulation, digitisation, and evolving customer expectations,” he said.