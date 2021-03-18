Players, Staff Injured As Enyimba FC Youth Team Involved In Accident

47 SHARES Share Tweet

A bus conveying the youth team of Nigerian Professional Football League side, Enyimba FC of Aba, was on Thursday involved in a road accident.

The team was on its way back to Aba from a tournament in Imo state.

The club confirmed the incident in a twitter post, saying the players and staff members who sustained injuries were currently receiving treatment.

“Enyimba FC can confirm that the team bus conveying its youth side was today involved in a road accident on its way from a tournament in Imo State.

“Players and staff who sustained injuries in the crash are currently receiving medical treatment.”

The club did not disclose the number of those injured nor the extent of injuries they sustained.

The club is no doubt facing difficult times at the moment as the senior side of the team, Aba millionaires, recently lost by 2-1 to South African side Orlando Pirates and are said to be planning to boycott their confederation cup game because of unpaid Salaries.