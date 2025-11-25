Police Withdraws VIP Escorts Amid Escalating Terror Attacks

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Special Protection Unit (SPU) has begun mass withdrawal of police officers from VIP escorts and beat assignments nationwide, enforcing President Bola Tinubu’s directive issued on November 23, 2025.

The move aims to redirect manpower to underserved communities facing escalating security threats across the country.

In Lagos, a memo signed by Neji Veronica, Commanding Officer of SPU Base 16, instructed all personnel deployed to VIPs and beats to return to base before the close of business on November 24.

The memo shared by the presidency on Tuesday, said the order takes effect immediately and must be strictly complied with.

“Sequel to the directive of Mr President and C-in-C of the armed forces on the withdrawal of Police personnel attached to VIPs, the Commanding Officer directs with immediate effect the withdrawal of all personnel of SPU Base 16 attached to VIPs/Beats across the federation back to Base.

“You are all warned to report back before the end of today Monday, 24/11/2025 and all to attend the Lecture Parade tomorrow. Attendance shall be taken from the nominal roll.

“This is for your information and strict compliance” Veronica ordered.

The presidency explained that the police force must redirect officers to communities facing severe manpower shortages. Many remote regions continue to operate with minimal staff, limiting the police’s ability to prevent or repel violent attacks.

Tinubu’s new directive also transfers VIP protection responsibilities to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), meaning individuals who require armed escorts must now request them from the corps.

To strengthen national security capacity, Tinubu approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers.

Government officials are also coordinating with state authorities to upgrade police training facilities to handle the expanded workforce.

The president’s decision followed a deadly wave of coordinated terrorist attacks across Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger states in the week ending November 22.

Terrorists had launched several raids during the period, targeting remote settlements and overwhelming community defences with simultaneous operations.