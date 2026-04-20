Rose Agrees To Succeed Iraola As Bournemouth Coach

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Marco Rose has agreed to take over as Bournemouth manager on a three-year contract when Andoni Iraola leaves at the end of the season.

Bournemouth announced last Tuesday that Iraola, 43, would not be signing a new deal at Vitality Stadium.

German manager Rose was one of three candidates considered by the Cherries, along with Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Rayo Vallecano’s Inigo Perez.

The 49-year-old has been without a club since he was sacked by RB Leipzig in March 2025 and has never previously managed in England.

“Everyone at AFC Bournemouth looks forward to welcoming Marco to Vitality Stadium as he begins his role as head coach in the summer,” Bournemouth said.

“The club’s immediate focus remains firmly on finishing the current campaign as strongly as possible, with the players and staff continuing to show full commitment to achieving positive results and building on the current 13-game unbeaten run.”

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Rose began his managerial career in 2012 with Lokomotive Leipzig and has spent time in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig.

He led Red Bull Salzburg to two Austrian Bundesliga titles and the Austrian Cup, and won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup with Leipzig.

Rose was also one of the candidates considered by Tottenham Hotspur following the sacking of Thomas Frank in February.

When Rose takes charge of Bournemouth, they will be preparing for their fifth successive season in the Premier League and could also be planning for a first campaign in Europe.

Bournemouth are currently eighth in the Premier League following Saturday’s win at Newcastle and they only trail sixth-placed Chelsea on goal difference.