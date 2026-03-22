Sokoto Bandits’ Boat Mishap Story False – Police

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Security agencies and analysts have dismissed as false a resurfaced social media report claiming that a boat carrying about 150 armed bandits capsized in Sabon Gida community in Sokoto East, describing it as an old and recycled story.

Authorities said the narrative, which has circulated online for years, lacks both factual accuracy and geographical credibility.

Security analyst Bashir Altine Guyawa explained that the claim is implausible, stressing that there are no navigable rivers in the eastern axis of Sokoto State capable of supporting such activity, particularly during the dry season.

He noted that armed groups operating in the region typically rely on motorcycles and footpaths for movement, not waterways.

“There is no navigable river in Sokoto East that bandits could use with boats or canoes at this time”

“Their usual mode of movement is motorcycles and trekking through forest routes”

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He added that the story has been in circulation for nearly a decade without any factual basis.

The Sokoto State Police Command also debunked the report, urging residents to disregard it.

Police Public Relations Officer Rufae Ahmed described the claim as fake and unfounded, reiterating that rivers in the eastern part of the state are largely non-navigable during the dry season and only become active during the rains.

Ahmed warned that spreading unverified security information could trigger unnecessary panic and undermine ongoing security efforts in the state.

He advised the public to rely on credible media outlets and official security channels for accurate updates on developments in Sokoto State and the wider North-West region.