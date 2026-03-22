Manchester City Defeat Arsenal To Clinch League Cup Title

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Manchester City secured their ninth League Cup title with a commanding 2–0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium, inspired by a superb second-half brace from Nico O’Reilly.

The 20-year-old academy graduate emerged as the unlikely hero, advancing from left-back to score two headed goals within five minutes, sealing a memorable triumph for Pep Guardiola’s side.

In what marked the first League Cup final between the Premier League’s top two teams, City matched Arsenal’s intensity throughout, asserting control both in and out of possession.

The victory adds another milestone to Guardiola’s illustrious tenure, as he claims his 19th major honour with the club and becomes the first manager to win the competition five times.

City’s nine League Cup titles now place them second on the all-time list, behind Liverpool’s 10.

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With both the Premier League and FA Cup still within reach this season, Guardiola will hope this performance provides momentum heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Arsenal started brightly under the Wembley arch, with goalkeeper James Trafford producing a remarkable triple save in the seventh minute to deny Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka twice.

City grew into the contest following that early scare, with wingers Jérémy Doku and Antoine Semenyo consistently troubling Arsenal’s defence.

By half-time, Guardiola’s men had established control, although Erling Haaland’s header over the bar was the closest they came before the break.

The Norwegian striker remained influential after the restart, turning William Saliba before failing to make clean contact with his effort.

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A key moment followed when Doku rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga and appeared set to score, only to be pulled back by the goalkeeper, who was shown a yellow card.

City eventually made their dominance count on the hour mark. Rayan Cherki’s cross slipped through Kepa’s grasp, allowing O’Reilly to head home the opener.

Less than five minutes later, Matheus Nunes delivered a pinpoint cross for O’Reilly, who rose again to double City’s lead with another header.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responded with multiple substitutions in a bid to revive his side.

Riccardo Calafiori came close, glancing a header against the post, while Gabriel struck the crossbar late on.

However, City’s resolute defence held firm to secure victory and spark jubilant celebrations among their supporters at Wembley.