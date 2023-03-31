Taraba University ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Taraba State University chapter has embarked on a total and indefinite strike.

The union stated that the reason behind the strike action is the federal government’s failure to pay their earned academic allowances, promotion arrears, unsettled staff pension, and gratuity scheme as well as fractional payment of salaries, Channels reports.

The Chairman of the Taraba State University ASUU, Samuel Shitaa, said that other reasons for the strike include, perimeter fencing of the university and the non-implementation of agreements previously made.

The ASUU national body had permitted the state branch to embark on the industrial action as a means to press home their demands.

Meanwhile, the Taraba state government has denied that the outgoing governor, Darius Ishaku, is owing any government workers’ salaries.

The special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Bala Dan-Abu said this in a press statement, as a means of rebutting the statement made by the incoming governor, Lt Col Agbu Kefas who had said he would spend the first 100 days of his administration paying salary arrears of staff members.

The statement read, “The outgoing administration of his excellency, arc Darius Dickson Ishaku, the executive governor of Taraba state, is not owing any group of workers in the state monthly salaries and, therefore, will not be leaving behind any burden arising from unpaid emoluments for the in-coming administration.

“This clarification became necessary following a press statement issued recently on behalf of the in-coming administration of Lt Col Agbu Kefas, the governor-elect which contained a promise to pay salary arrears in its first 100 days.

“This veiled accusation is wrong and unnecessary. The Ishaku administration never toyed with the welfare of workers in its eight years of stewardship in the state. It had consistently paid its salaries since it assumed office in 2015, most of the time before the end of every month.

“We find this so-called promise to pay outstanding salary arrears made on behalf of the governor-elect not only misplaced but also misleading.

“It is also surprising coming from an in-coming administration widely known and regarded to be an offspring of the present government of his excellency, arc Darius Ishaku.

“We think we needed to set the records straight, hence this rebuttal,” he said.