TikToker In Divorce Drama After Registering Assets In Father’s Name

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Social media personality Khaby Lame has been drawn into a surprising legal dispute following reports that his wife filed for divorce and sought a share of his assets.

The divorce proceedings revealed that the Senegalese-Italian content creator, widely known for his silent comedy videos, allegedly owns no assets in his name. Court findings, as reported, suggest that his properties and financial holdings are registered under his father’s name.

The estranged wife whose personal net worth is said to be around $10 million could face the possibility of splitting her own wealth, depending on the court’s final ruling.

However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from Khaby Lame or his representatives regarding the claims, and details surrounding the case remain unclear.