Tinubu Secures 301,000 Votes in Sokoto APC Presidential Primary

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has officially declared President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the party’s 2026 presidential endorsement exercise conducted across the state.

Announcing the result on behalf of the party, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto who is the Chief Collation Officer said the exercise was conducted across the 3,990 polling units in Sokoto State and results were submitted by local government collation officers.

According to him, two aspirants contested in the exercise, after which President Tinubu secured a total of 301,000 votes from the accredited delegates and participants.

He stated that the declaration was made in line with the guidelines governing the exercise and by the powers vested in him as the state’s Chief Collation Officer.

“The total number of accredited voters stood at 301,320, while the total votes cast were 301,000. At the end of the ballot exercise, the aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, scored 301,000 votes,” he announced.

The collating officer further commended party leaders, stakeholders and supporters for their peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

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He particularly appreciated Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for his leadership, guidance and commitment to the party in Sokoto State.

“We thank our leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, for his guidance and support. We also appreciate all party members for their participation and commitment to the success of the exercise,” he said.

Party supporters at the venue erupted in cheers shortly after the announcement, describing the outcome as a demonstration of confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and the APC’s political strength in Sokoto State.