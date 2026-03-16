Tinubu Swears In Oyedele As State Finance Minister

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President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Mr. Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of State for Finance at the State House, Abuja.

Oyedele’s appointment followed a recent cabinet adjustment in which the former Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, was redeployed to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, marking her third portfolio in the current administration.

His appointment is expected to reinforce the administration’s efforts to deepen fiscal reforms and strengthen Nigeria’s economic governance framework.

The brief swearing-in ceremony, held at the first-floor office of the president at the State House, formalised Oyedele’s entry into the Federal Executive Council (FEC), where he is expected to support the government’s fiscal management and economic reform agenda.

Oyedele served as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, a body established by President Tinubu to overhaul Nigeria’s tax administration and fiscal policy framework.

The committee was credited with developing proposals aimed at simplifying the tax system, improving compliance, and expanding government revenue.

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The 50-year-old economist and public policy expert hails from Ikaram in Akoko area of Ondo State and brings decades of experience in finance, taxation, and economic policy to his new role.