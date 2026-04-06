Tinubu Working On Easter Shows Commitment, Says Otedola

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Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has praised President Bola Tinubu’s dedication, saying the President’s decision to work on Easter Sunday is a sign of commitment and a source of hope for Nigeria.

Otedola, who visited Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence alongside founder of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said the meeting focused on how Nigerians could benefit from the government’s economic reforms.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, he highlighted the President’s work ethic.

“Yesterday (Sunday), I spent Easter Sunday with our dear President, Bola Tinubu, and my bestie Aliko Dangote. We discussed the economy and how Nigerians can benefit from the reforms,” he wrote.

“On a day of resurrection and renewal, Mr President was still working. That kind of commitment gives you hope for Nigeria,” he stated.

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The meeting adds to Tinubu’s engagements with top business figures in the country. The President on Sunday also met the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

Rabiu, who spoke with State House correspondents after the meeting, said he came to extend Eid-el-Fitr greetings and birthday wishes to the President, who turned 74 on March 29, 2026.

Tinubu is currently spending the Easter holidays in Lagos, having returned to the city after inaugurating the Gateway Cargo International Airport in Iperu, Ogun State, on Saturday.

He was also in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to console grieving families of the victims of the Palm Sunday massacre, which reportedly left at least 28 people dead.