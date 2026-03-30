2027: Adetilewa Unveils Plan To Transform Ijebu Central

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An aspirant to the Ijebu Central Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Adetomiwa Adetilewa, has expressed confidence in his ability to restore economic opportunities and reposition the constituency through youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and skills acquisition.

Speaking on his vision, the aspirant said his goal is to transform Ijebu Central into a model constituency and a hub of commercial activity where businesses can thrive and residents have access to meaningful employment.

“We will create an environment where young people can find meaningful employment, where businesses can grow, and where everyone has a fair chance to succeed,” he said.

He added that his administration would focus on removing systemic barriers to success and empowering individuals to unlock their potential, noting that the constituency could become a benchmark for others across the country.

“People will look at Ijebu Central and ask how it was achieved. The answer will be simple: we empowered people and created opportunities,” he stated.

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He emphasised that representation must go beyond rhetoric, pledging to be a proactive voice for the people.

“Representation is about giving people a voice and I intend to be one that not only speaks but acts,” he said.

Addressing issues of inclusion, Adetilewa decried the continued debate over women’s role in leadership, describing it as outdated.

He noted that Nigerian women have consistently demonstrated competence across sectors, arguing that the real challenge lies in systemic and societal barriers rather than capacity.

“The issue is not capability but fairness. We must remove the legal and social limitations that hinder women from reaching their full potential,” he said.

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He also called for a shift in societal attitudes, stressing the need for education and awareness to eliminate everyday practices that marginalise women.

On persons living with disabilities, the aspirant advocated targeted legislative action to ensure inclusivity, particularly in public infrastructure.

“It is unacceptable that public buildings are not accessible. Individuals with disabilities should not have to depend on others to navigate basic facilities,” he said.

He further stressed the need for strict enforcement of anti-discrimination laws in employment, insisting that job opportunities should be based solely on competence.

“Disability should never be a barrier if a person is qualified for a role. Equal opportunity must be guaranteed,” he added.

Adetilewa stated that his priority would be unlocking opportunities for constituents, particularly addressing unemployment driven by lack of access and connections.

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He disclosed plans to establish a comprehensive database of job seekers within the constituency and invest in skill development programmes, including training for digital and remote jobs.

“I will ensure that my office serves as a bridge between the people and available opportunities at the federal level,” he said.

He also pledged active engagement with federal agencies to secure fair representation for constituents in employment and development initiatives.

Speaking on his political platform, the aspirant said his mission transcends party lines, emphasising that delivering results remains his primary objective.

“Regardless of party, what matters is improving people’s lives and creating an enabling environment for success,” he said.

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 elections, he noted growing support across political divides, attributing it to widespread dissatisfaction with unfulfilled promises.

“Nigerians are tired of empty words. They want real solutions, and they are ready to support anyone who offers them,” he said.

He concluded by stressing the urgency of action to secure a better future for the next generation.

“This is about salvaging our future and ensuring that those coming after us inherit a better society,” he added.