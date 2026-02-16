2027: ‘We’ll Count You Among Votes If…’ – Obi Warns Against Repeat Of 2023 Elections

666 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi issued a forceful warning on Monday, stressing that the 2027 general election must be free, transparent, and credible — and that any attempt to undermine the process will carry serious consequences.

Obi in a post on social media on Monday said the era of disputed results and alleged electoral manipulation must end. “Unlike in the past, in 2027 our votes MUST count,” he said, emphasising the need for electoral integrity.

“All those who are there not to count the votes will be counted among those destroying Nigeria,” Obi declared.

Highlighting citizens’ role in ensuring transparency, Obi urged voters to take an active stance at polling units:

“I encourage everyone to remain at the polling units after voting to count and witness the counting and transmission of results.”

According to him, public vigilance is a key safeguard against any repeat of the controversies that marred the 2023 elections. Obi warned that failure to respect the democratic process will attract not just public condemnation but legal consequences.

“Those who refuse to allow the votes count will be made to count the full weight of the law against rigging.”

Reiterating his message, Obi issued a stark warning to any official or agent who may consider manipulating results:

“If you do not count our votes, we will count you among those who destroy our democracy, thereby destroying our future, and you must answer to the law.”